Belarusian FM thanks Azerbaijani counterpart for stance that Azerbaijan expressed at Eastern Partnership Summit
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov for the stance that Azerbaijan’s expressed at the Eastern Partnership Summit.

Azerbaijan refused to join the point in the concluding statement of the Eastern Partnership Summit that concerned the political situation in Belarus.

“Makei particularly expressed gratitude to his counterpart for the Azerbaijani side’s allied and decent stance at the Eastern Partnership Summit. Azerbaijan showed a responsible approach of a sovereign state that is in line with the spirit of the strategic relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan,” the statement of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

The sides also agreed to continue to cooperate and support each other.
