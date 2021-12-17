News
European diplomats say 'some technical progress' has been made in talks over Iran nuclear deal
European diplomats say 'some technical progress' has been made in talks over Iran nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

European diplomats in talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal said Friday that "some technical progress" had been made but warned they were "rapidly reaching the end of the road".

"There has been some technical progress in the last 24 hours, but this only takes us back nearer to where the talks stood in June," Britain, France and Germany, known as E3, said in a statement after the latest round of discussions ended in Vienna. "We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation," they added, calling the pause requested by Tehran "disappointing" and urging "a faster pace".
