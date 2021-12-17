Armenia Investigative Committee chairman Argishti Kyramyan awarded Medal for Merit in Karabakh

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Third-Class State Justice Advisor Igor Grigoryan today hosted the delegation of the Investigative Committee of Armenia led by Chairman of the Investigative Committee, First Class Justice Advisor Argishti Kyaramyan, who is on an official visit to Artsakh, the press release issued by the Investigative Committee of Artsakh reports.
During the meeting with representatives of the subdivisions of the Investigative Committee of Artsakh, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia attached importance to the cooperation between the partnering institutions and expressed willingness to further enhance and expand the cooperation, particularly for preparing and increasing qualification of the personnel.
Igor Grigoryan expressed gratitude to the chairman and whole personnel of the Investigative Committee of Armenia for the special attention toward and care for the Investigative Committee of Artsakh and for showing moral and professional support to the Committee.
By the order of the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Artsakh, Argishti Kyaramyan was awarded the Medal for Merit.