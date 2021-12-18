Russian peacekeepers ensure safe passage of over 400 vehicles to and from Nagorno-Karabakh per day

The Russian peacekeepers ensured the safe passage of more than 400 vehicles to Nagorno-Karabakh and back through observation posts and the Lachin corridor per day, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.
“At the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, we monitor the maintenance of the ceasefire regime and implement the checkpoint regime. Each car is subject to inspection, and if necessary, we ask the driver to get out of the car to inspect the interior of the car," said Ivan Padalka, a spokesman for the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
Twenty-seven observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping forces are located along the entire contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and in the Lachin corridor.
Russian peacekeepers provide round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime, as well as ensure the safe entry and exit of vehicles and people through the Lachin corridor.