Luxury floating hotel to be built in Dubai

The Kempinski Floating Palace, part of the famed luxury Swiss-based hotel chain, is opening as a floating destination in Dubai. Around the property, 12 floating villas are positioned for guests to sail between the hotel and the surrounding area, Forbes reported.
Located on the Arabian Gulf, the floating five-star resort will open to guests in 2023 with the guidance of Europe’s oldest hotel chain. With 156 rooms and suites, as well as the floating Neptune villas, guests checking in at the resort will arrive by speedboat from the popular beaches on Jumeirah Beach Road. A connected floating helipad and a marina will accommodate up to 16 private yachts allowing billionaires to arrive in style.
The central part of the floating palace is built into four parts, connected in the middle by a glass pyramid. The 12 luxury villas will be connected by pontoons and will be offered for sale while also available for hotel guests. The luxury villas offer up two floors with a roof terrace and an infinity pool.
With two, three, and four-bedroom options, the villas also include staff quarters as well as indoor and outdoor living rooms. One of the coolest aspects of the villa is detaching from the dock and cruising at a maximum speed of 6 nautical miles, the villas are equipped with solar panels and are designed to be environmentally friendly.
Guests will enjoy the full service that Kempinski is famous for, including four exclusive gourmet restaurants, bars, gym, pools, and of course a massive spa.