News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 18
USD
481.19
EUR
545.19
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.19
EUR
545.19
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Aliyev says Baku is ready to increase gas supplies to Europe
Aliyev says Baku is ready to increase gas supplies to Europe
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

Azerbaijan is ready, if necessary, to increase gas exports to European countries, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told Il Sole 24 Ore, TASS reported.

“There is the possibility of increasing production and exports, but this will depend on the demand of European consumers,” he said.

Aliyev recalled that this year Azerbaijan has already exported over 7 billion cubic meters to the European Union. cubic meters of gas, in 2022 it plans to supply 9 billion cubic meters, and in 2023 - 11 billion cubic meters.

According to him, investments are needed to increase production.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos