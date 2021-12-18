Ex-president says Armenian people will not beg for peace on humiliating terms

Armenian ex-president Serzh Sargsyan said that the Armenian people are peaceful, but will not beg for peace on humiliating terms.
"We will not allow the traitors who surrendered the land to endlessly speculate in the name of the deceived, disappointed, suppressed by the defeat of the people, adopting anti-popular and anti-state decisions," he said.
"The rootless populists who came to power on a wave of human emotions, expectations, inspiration very quickly forgot all their promises and attack our state with the most disgusting methods, anti-constitutional steps," he added.
"Illegal, anti-constitutional steps of the current regime take place in the conditions of cowardly behavior designed to protect the Constitution of the presidential institution, its criminal silence.
"Meanwhile, a few years ago, they would have made an elephant out of a fly, would have raised a fuss on international platforms, would have written reports, would have given interviews.
"The Armenian people are peaceful, but they will not beg for peace on humiliating terms, but will achieve a decent peace.
