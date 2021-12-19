2 rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

Two rockets targeted Baghdad's ultra-secure Green Zone that houses the US embassy early Sunday, Iraq's security forces said in a statement, AFP reported.
"The Green Zone in Baghdad was the target of two Katyusha rockets. The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defence batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles," the statement said.
A security source told AFP that the shot down rocket fell near the US embassy, while the second came down roughly 500 meters away.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack.