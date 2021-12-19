4 killed in light-plane crash in Australia

Four people have been killed after a small plane crashed into the sea off Redcliffe, northeast of Brisbane, Australia, Queensland state police say, abc.net.au reported.

The plane crashed off the end of a runway at Redcliffe and into the sea shortly after 9am AEST on Sunday.

Police Inspector Craig White said police divers recovered the bodies of two men and two children from the wreckage about noon.

Police confirmed on Sunday night that the pilot was a 67-year-old Wamuran town man.

His three passengers were a 41-year-old Brisbane man, and his 10-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son.

Inspector White said the plane was a four-seater Rockwell International light plane and the pilot's family was from Brisbane.

"I understand it was a joy flight and it was pre-arranged," he said.

White said shortly after takeoff, the aircraft was seen to disappear behind mangroves.

He said another aircraft in the area found the plane upturned in shallow water near the mangroves.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said the organization was working with Queensland police in the investigation.