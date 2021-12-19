130 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday morning, 130 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,636 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, six more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,899 cases.
Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,493 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 385, the total respective number so far is 328,435, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,811—a drop by 261 from the previous day.
And 6,272 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,492,210 such tests have been performed to date.