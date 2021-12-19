13 people killed in clashes in Guatemala

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs exchange views on latest developments

Turkey, Azerbaijan FMs discuss cooperation within ‘3+3’ format

Wizz Air launches Vilnius-Yerevan flights

Charles Michel: Warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees

Toivo Klaar accompanies captives returning from Azerbaijan to Armenia

2 rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

2 of 10 POWs returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan are from Gyumri

Tragic car accident occurs in Armenia’s Syunik

Names of 10 Armenian POWs who were returned from Azerbaijan Sunday are announced

12 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Chile to hold presidential runoff Sunday

130 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan says it returned 10 captives to Armenia

Large water reserves found in Mars canyon

Luxury floating hotel to be built in Dubai

Ex-president says Armenian people will not beg for peace on humiliating terms

Guterres urges Lebanese politicians to put people's interests first

Aliyev says Baku is ready to increase gas supplies to Europe

Armenia plans to restore 45 km of railway section leading to Azerbaijan

Russian peacekeepers ensure safe passage of over 400 vehicles to and from Nagorno-Karabakh per day

Expert forecasts inflation rate in Armenia by the end of the year

US Air Force hypersonic missile test reportedly failed

Apple online store in Turkey raises gadget prices by 25% again due to falling lira

Voice of America: Warlick: Issue of status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains unresolved

India, France discuss co-production of defense equipment

European diplomats say 'some technical progress' has been made in talks over Iran nuclear deal

Belarusian FM thanks Azerbaijani counterpart for stance that Azerbaijan expressed at Eastern Partnership Summit

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman Argishti Kyramyan awarded Medal for Merit in Karabakh

Armenia Ombudsman issues statement about his term of office and claims of the authorities

Armenia ex-MP Rafik Petrosyan dies at 81

Mayor of Armenia's Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan is released on bail

Ex-mayor of Armenia's Abovyan appointed Water Committee Chairman

Armenia ruling party's candidate Diana Gasparyan assumes position of Mayor of Vagharshapat

Armenia's Sevan has new mayor

Peskov on friendly ties between Putin and Erdogan

Peskov: Putin and Biden are not friends

Karabakh President meets with representatives of 3 parliamentary factions

Armenian army generals express willingness to be personal guarantor for Ashot Minasyan

Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris Menua Hovsepyan released on bail

Yerevan Council of Elders to convene special session to express lack of confidence in mayor on Dec. 22

Weigand briefs Sarkissian on UNICEF Armenia programs

23 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia ruling party MP Armen Khachatryan summoned to National Security Service

Dollar rises again after long drop in Armenia

Dutch figures receive state awards of Armenia

Coordinating committee set up for implementation of Armenia obligations under ECHR

Another trial against captured Armenians in Baku

Armenia Ombudsman candidate refuses to comment on parliamentary speaker's and PM's statements on POWs

Azerbaijan army tanks fail to defeat 2 Armenian soldiers

Wearing face masks outdoors no longer mandatory in Armenia

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: We are launching process of resignation of Prosecutor General

Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office concludes

Sole candidate is elected Yerevan State University rector

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party candidate is elected mayor of Abovyan

Protest underway outside Armenia attorney general's office

Armenia ruling party candidate is elected mayor of Talin town

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

Demonstrators march to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office

Aliyev, Overchuk discuss Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral commission activities

Armenia MFA on discussions of granting Azerbaijan observer status in EEU: That issue requires consensus decision

Protest against recent arrests being held outside Armenia Supreme Judicial Council building

Karabakh President receives Armenia Investigative Committee chief

US official lauds Armenia participation in Summit for Democracy

Armenia new ombudsperson candidate matter debated on in parliament committee

Yerevan State University electing new rector, protest being staged at main building

Ned Price: US welcomes Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meetings in Brussels

Large number of police forces on duty in Armenia’s Talin

Yerevan city council opposition ‘Luys’ Faction to not join no-confidence motion against mayor

193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World gold prices going up

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh take anti-Covid measures at observation posts

World oil prices dropping

Armenia Security Council chief in US, meets with analysts at Atlantic Council event

Newspaper: Armenia natural increase drops, mortality increases

Newspaper: Mayor Marutyan negotiating with Yerevan city council members

Yerevan Mayor: I have never met with ex-President Robert Kocharyan

5 Australia schoolchildren die after falling from bouncy castle

Armen Ashotyan: No provision on use of force against Armenia, Artsakh in Eastern Partnership Summit resolution

"My Step" faction of Yerevan Council of Elders nominates deputy mayor to replace Hayk Marutyan

Stratfor: Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will essentially increase Turkey's influence in the region

Head of ruling faction of Yerevan Council of Elders: Mayor left Civil Contract Party a year ago

Armenia Parliament Speaker announces end of second sitting of 8th convocation of National Assembly

Armenia-Russia Interparliamentary Committee holds 33rd session, regional issues touched upon as well

US releases about 1,500 John F. Kennedy assassination documents

Armenia government to pay salaries and benefits of employees of Nairit Factory

Armenia government to provide assistance to citizens having lost property in Shurnukh and Vorotan for 5 more months

Armenia Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan receives Russia Ambassador

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker discusses return of POWs, Artsakh status with Poland Ambassador

Armenia citizen tries to approach PM, apprehended

Mayoral candidate of Armenia's Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan is arrested

Armenian MP: Armenia accepts as a basis the map of 1926, but Russia offered the one of 1974 to stabilize situation

Armenia PM arrives at Civil Contract Party's headquarters to meet with ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders

Armenia President receives Belarus ambassador

Armenia representative in ECHR: UN court did not equate Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia PM congratulates serving, first Kazakhstan presidents

Vanadzor residents hold rally in defense of arrested mayor

Ameriabank signs $20M loan agreements with responsAbility and Global Climate Partnership Fund