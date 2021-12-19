News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 19
USD
481.19
EUR
545.19
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.19
EUR
545.19
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Tragic car accident occurs in Armenia’s Syunik
Tragic car accident occurs in Armenia’s Syunik
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A tragic car accident took place in Sunday in Syunik Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 10:10am, a car collided with a truck—with Iranian license plates—at the Angeghakot village section of the Yerevan-Yeraskh-Meghri motorway.

The driver of the car died on the spot, while the passenger was taken to the Sisian city hospital—and in a critical condition.

A criminal case on this incident has been launched by the investigative department.

The driver was Garnik Harutyunyan, a resident of a village of Kotayk Province, and the injured is Susanna Zakyan, a resident of the same province.
They are husband and wife, and the latter is pregnant.


 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos