Tragic car accident occurs in Armenia’s Syunik

A tragic car accident took place in Sunday in Syunik Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 10:10am, a car collided with a truck—with Iranian license plates—at the Angeghakot village section of the Yerevan-Yeraskh-Meghri motorway.
The driver of the car died on the spot, while the passenger was taken to the Sisian city hospital—and in a critical condition.
A criminal case on this incident has been launched by the investigative department.
The driver was Garnik Harutyunyan, a resident of a village of Kotayk Province, and the injured is Susanna Zakyan, a resident of the same province.
They are husband and wife, and the latter is pregnant.