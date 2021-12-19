News
Sunday
December 19
12 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 260 COVID-19 tests were conducted Saturday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which 12 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.  

At present, 81 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 18 patients are in critical condition while 46 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 30,287 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,663 of them have come back positive.
