December 19
2 of 10 POWs returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan are from Gyumri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Two of the captives who have been returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan Sunday are from Gyumri. Governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan of Shirak Province wrote about this on Facebook.

“Galstyan Hrachik and Petrosyan Sevak from the 10 repatriated prisoners of war are from Gyumri. They have been returned through the mediation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. I am full of hope that our brothers captured in Khtsaberd [village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] as well will return to the homeland with the next group," Baghdasaryan wrote.
