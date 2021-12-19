Turkey, Azerbaijan FMs discuss cooperation within ‘3+3’ format

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed on Sunday the implementation of the "3+3" regional cooperation platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia - Russia, Turkey, Iran), TASS reported.
Their talk took place in the Pakistani capital Islamabad—and within the framework of 17th Session of the Emergency Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
"The parties [in Moscow] discussed the results of the first meeting of the ‘3+3’ cooperation format, whose initiators are the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey. There is an interest in developing this mechanism of cooperation," the respective statement reads.
Also, the ministers discussed the current situation in the South Caucasus, the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and the normalization of relations between the countries of the region in the post-conflict period.
The first session of the ‘3+3” regional consultative platform was convened—at the level of the deputy FMs of Armenia, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Azerbaijan—on December 10 in Moscow.