Toivo Klaar accompanies captives returning from Azerbaijan to Armenia

The captives who have been returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan Sunday were accompanied by Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.
“Happy to have been able to repatriate 10 Armenia servicemen. Important gesture by Azerbaijan in the process of addressing humanitarian issues. The European Union will continue to work with both countries to build on the successful meetings of EU European Council president with president of Azerbaijan and [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan,” Klaar wrote on Twitter, and posted some respective photos.
As reported earlier, ten Armenian captives—two of whom are from Gyumri—have returned to their homeland Sunday—and through the mediation of President Charles Michel of the European Council.