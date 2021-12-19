News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 19
USD
481.19
EUR
545.19
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.19
EUR
545.19
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Charles Michel: Warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees
Charles Michel: Warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

European Council President Charles Michel, through the mediation of whom ten captives have been returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan Sunday, has welcomed the return of these captives.

“Warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees in follow up to discussions with Azerbaijan president and [Armenia PM] Nikol Pashinyan.

An important humanitarian gesture demonstrating the mutual will to strengthen confidence as discussed in Brussels. EU facilitated transfer to Yerevan,” Michel wrote on Twitter.

As reported earlier, two of these Armenian captives who have been returned to their homeland Sunday are from Gyumri.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos