Charles Michel: Warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees

European Council President Charles Michel, through the mediation of whom ten captives have been returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan Sunday, has welcomed the return of these captives.
“Warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees in follow up to discussions with Azerbaijan president and [Armenia PM] Nikol Pashinyan.
An important humanitarian gesture demonstrating the mutual will to strengthen confidence as discussed in Brussels. EU facilitated transfer to Yerevan,” Michel wrote on Twitter.
As reported earlier, two of these Armenian captives who have been returned to their homeland Sunday are from Gyumri.