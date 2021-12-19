Iran, Azerbaijan FMs exchange views on latest developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, in a meeting in the Pakistani capital on Sunday, held talks on bilateral ties and regional developments, IRNA reported.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of a session of Emergency Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.
In the meeting, the two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction over the growing relations between Tehran and Baku.