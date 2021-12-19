News
Elderly man found dead in downtown Yerevan building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan Sunday, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 4pm, the police received a call informing that there was a man's dead body on the street section of downtown building.

The patrol officers who were dispatched to the scene found the body of a man in the aforementioned place.

The investigation will determine whether this was a suicide or an unfortunate accident.

The deceased was S. H., 82, a resident of the same building, and,  according to preliminary information, he was a professor and a former lecturer at a well-known Armenian university.

 
