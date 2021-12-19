News
Sunday
December 19
Iran to export agricultural products to Russia via Caspian Sea, bypassing Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iranian companies are changing their routes, opting for water transport via the Caspian Sea, instead of land routes via Azerbaijan, to export their goods to Russia. This was announced by the head of Iran's National Union of Agricultural Products, Seyed Reza Nourani, Fars News Agency reports.

Nourani added that the reason for this decision is the slow work of the Azerbaijani customs. According to him, the route passing across the Caspian Sea is much cheaper and faster for Iranian fruit and vegetable exports.

The ports of Amirabad, Bandar-e Anzali, and Astara are used in the export of Iranian fruits and vegetables to Russia.
