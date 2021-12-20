US State Department welcomes release of 10 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan

We welcome Azerbaijan's release of 10 Armenian detainees on December 19 with EU support. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted this on Twitter Sunday.
“We urge the full and expeditious release of all remaining detainees, exchange of remains, and accounting for missing persons. We stress the importance of humane treatment of detainees in accordance with international obligations,” Price added.
Ten Armenian prisoners of war, who were taken captive during the November 16 clashes at Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, were returned Sunday to their homeland from Azerbaijan—and through the mediation of the European Council.