Monday
December 20
Monday
December 20
Opposition MP: Most dangerous part of ‘normalization’ of Armenia-Turkey relations is not selecting envoy
Opposition MP: Most dangerous part of ‘normalization’ of Armenia-Turkey relations is not selecting envoy
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The most dangerous part of the semi-secret process of "normalization" of Armenian-Turkish relations is not the topic of selecting an envoy. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook. He added as follows:

"After all, if there is a tsunami in the sea, it does not matter at all whether or not the person in the epicenter of the disaster at that time knows how to swim.

The problem is that Armenian authorities are consciously entering a process where there is no chance to win, become triumphant.

The Armenian authorities both realize that Turkey is starting the [‘normalization’] process with preconditions, and realizing its consequences, give in to that adventurism.

This process is accompanied by the [Armenian] authorities’ propaganda campaign, the aim of which is to push to the background the security, regional, geopolitical issues, and bring forward the socioeconomic factor; one of the short—and why not, working—options to persuade people.

If there is no security, there will never be prosperity."
Հայերեն
