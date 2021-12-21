Elon Musk announces he will pay more than $11bn in taxes this year

Billionaire Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, said he will pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year, The Wall Street Journal reported..
The Tesla Inc. chief executive made the disclosure in a tweet without offering additional details.
“For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year,” Musk said on Twitter.
Elon Musk is the world’s wealthiest person with a net worth of $243 billion as of Sunday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The majority of that wealth is tied up in Tesla and his rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
To note, the release of data by ProPublica in June on the amount of income tax paid by American billionaires has led to a wealth tax claim and became the subject of an investigation by the US Internal Revenue Service.
According to the portal, the income tax paid by the richest Americans in 2014-2018 was just a few-percent increase in their total wealth.
Musk's fortune has increased by $13.9 billion in five years, his revenues reached $1.52 billion, and his income tax amounted to $455 million.
Although there are no complaints against billionaires from the point of view of the law, the publication of such information has caused a wide public reaction.