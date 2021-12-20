Russia peacekeepers destroy explosive devices found in Karabakh

MOSCOW. – The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have destroyed the ammunition found in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the press service of the Russian defense ministry reports.
Sappers of these peacekeepers destroyed eight rocket-propelled grenade ammunition found in the Martuni region, said Pyotr Parshikov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
More than 10 servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent took part in the neutralization of this explosive ammunition.
Since November 23, 2020, servicemen of the humanitarian demining division of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have cleared 2,326.6 hectares of land, more than 683 kilometers of roads, and 1,937 buildings from unexploded ordnance, and found and neutralized 26,088 explosive devices in Artsakh.