72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 72 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,708 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,903 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,495 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 364, the total respective number so far is 328,799, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,513.

And 4,897 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,497,107 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
