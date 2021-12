The authorities of London have declared a state of emergency due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid told Radio SRF.

He stated that the UK has reported 10,059 new cases of Omicron infection in one day and that the Omicron variant prevails in the country.

According to SRF, the UK government is considering new and tighter coronavirus restrictions.