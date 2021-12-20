News
Covid-related quarantine conditions to be considerably eased in Artsakh
Covid-related quarantine conditions to be considerably eased in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

A draft decision of the government is being worked out to extend the coronavirus-related quarantine in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as of Friday, but with some considerable easing of conditions—taking into account the substantial reduction of COVID-19 cases and the restrictions’ negative impact on public life. Artsakh minister of state Artak Beglaryan wrote about this on Facebook.

He added that, in particular, it is planned to lift the current quantitative limit for gatherings and events in Artsakh, and classes in education institutions will be conducted in the usual way and in full.

In addition, options are being considered on the frequency of the PCR test requirement for the unvaccinated in Artsakh and for reducing the price of these tests.

In any case, as per Beglaryan, the requirement to use personal protective means and the request for vaccination against the coronavirus remain in force in Artsakh.
