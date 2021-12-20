Karabakh President meets with representatives of ‘ARF-Dashnaktsutyun’ and ‘Justice’ factions of parliament

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday held separate meetings with representatives of the "ARF-Dashnaktsutyun" and “Justice” Factions of the National Assembly—and within the framework of his December 10 proposal on political cooperation in the resolution of the problems facing Artsakh.
The solution of a number of domestic and foreign problems were on the meeting agenda—and with an emphasis on effective respective cooperation between the political forces, the press service of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Artsakh’s draft State Budget for 2022, and some other matters were also touched upon during the meeting.
President Harutyunyan assessed such meetings as useful in terms of organizing constructive discussions on the existing issues and exerting efforts in their solution—and with the engagement of all political forces.