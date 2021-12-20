News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Lawyer: Azerbaijan confirms data on about 50 captured Armenians
Lawyer: Azerbaijan confirms data on about 50 captured Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The process of returning the Armenian captives from Azerbaijan will continue—at least as long as there are confirmed captives. Lawyer and human rights activist Siranush Sahakyan told reporters about this.

According to her, about 50 Armenian captives have been confirmed by Azerbaijan, and there is unofficial information about 80 more.

When asked about the ongoing legal processes related to some of those Armenians who have been returned from captivity, Sahakyan emphasized the inadmissibility of speaking publicly about this.

"From a legal and moral point of view, I do not think there is any basis for that. Their condition also does not justify detention, especially since there are no risks of pressure on the investigation or attempts to hide. If they were to hide, they would simply have petitioned to third countries. They are very vulnerable and, regardless of the accusation, they must remain in freedom," Sahakyan said.

Also, she noted that Azerbaijan has immediately started manipulating this matter.

"They [i.e., the Azerbaijani] have already announced about pressure and torture. You will soon see how they question at international instances the captives’ testimonies about torture in Azerbaijan. They will claim that it is the Armenian authorities that are extorting false testimonies from those released from captivity. So they [i.e., the Armenian authorities] should act more carefully. Even if there are grounds for an investigation, the [respective] statements should not be public," Siranush Sahakyan cautioned.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijanis pompously open filling station on Goris-Kapan motorway
The opening was held on...
 Cavusoglu: Turkey's goal is to implement ‘Zangezur project’
"Turkey will do its best to implement these projects," the FM added…
 Opposition MP: Armenia troops’ withdrawal document was signed by ex-defense minister, Russia defense minister
For a whole year, the political leadership of Armenia and the Ministry of Defense of the republic were misleading the public…
 Azerbaijani MP proposes to 'open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur'
Apparently, Hasanguliyev is referring to...
 Armenia opposition MP: Goris-Kapan road section came under Azerbaijan control on basis of earlier signed document
In December 2020, the units and volunteer detachments of the Armenian Armed Forces stationed in Syunik Province withdrew about 20 kilometers…
 Russia peacekeepers destroy explosive devices found in Karabakh
Eight rocket-propelled grenade ammunition found in the Martuni region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos