Lawyer: Azerbaijan confirms data on about 50 captured Armenians

The process of returning the Armenian captives from Azerbaijan will continue—at least as long as there are confirmed captives. Lawyer and human rights activist Siranush Sahakyan told reporters about this.

According to her, about 50 Armenian captives have been confirmed by Azerbaijan, and there is unofficial information about 80 more.

When asked about the ongoing legal processes related to some of those Armenians who have been returned from captivity, Sahakyan emphasized the inadmissibility of speaking publicly about this.

"From a legal and moral point of view, I do not think there is any basis for that. Their condition also does not justify detention, especially since there are no risks of pressure on the investigation or attempts to hide. If they were to hide, they would simply have petitioned to third countries. They are very vulnerable and, regardless of the accusation, they must remain in freedom," Sahakyan said.

Also, she noted that Azerbaijan has immediately started manipulating this matter.

"They [i.e., the Azerbaijani] have already announced about pressure and torture. You will soon see how they question at international instances the captives’ testimonies about torture in Azerbaijan. They will claim that it is the Armenian authorities that are extorting false testimonies from those released from captivity. So they [i.e., the Armenian authorities] should act more carefully. Even if there are grounds for an investigation, the [respective] statements should not be public," Siranush Sahakyan cautioned.