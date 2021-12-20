Armenia opposition MP: Goris-Kapan road section came under Azerbaijan control on basis of earlier signed document

Several inquiries were sent to the government, the National Security Service, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and some other state organizations of Armenia. The "Armenia" Faction wanted to find out on the basis of what documents the processes that took place in Syunik Province last year took place. Anna Grigoryan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, on Monday told reporters about this in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

The lawmaker noted that both she and her colleague Gegham Manukyan had sent such inquiries.

"Let me remind [you] that when the Azerbaijani troops approached the Armenian villages of Syunik Province with their GPS devices, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia said that the Azerbaijanis had moved forward on the basis of some verbal agreements. And until now, we do not have a clear answer as to what really happened," Grigoryan said.

Also, the two aforementioned opposition MPs showed—through videos—how the representatives of the Armenian authorities are asked various questions during the year, and how they avoid specific answers in every possible way.

"Recently, I received a completely unexpected answer from the chief of the General Staff [of the Armed Forces]. As the answer was in the secret section of the NA, I have no right to publicize the complete answer. However, one thing is clear: the letter signed by the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, General Artak Davtyan, proves that in December 2020, the units and volunteer detachments of the Armenian Armed Forces stationed in Syunik withdrew about 20 kilometers. The 21-kilometer section of the Goris-Kapan road came under the control of Azerbaijan on the basis of an earlier signed document," said Gegham Manukyan, for his part.