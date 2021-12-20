Armenia PM: We do not want to say one thing inside, say another thing outside, then fall into trap of that difference

When it is said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shall and could have been resolved this way, let it have been resolved. And why is it not resolved? Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this Monday during the solemn meeting at the National Security Service—and dedicated to the Day of the National Security Officer of Armenia.

"If it could and should have been resolved that way, why is it not resolved? The Republic of Armenia has been engaged in this process for a very long time—more than 20 years. We have constantly heard political statements. And when we came back and got access to the content of the negotiations, we saw that in many cases the political statements made in Armenia have nothing to do with the content that was being formed around the negotiating table,” Pashinyan said.

“We do not want to go the same way. We want to talk in closed consultations, in public speeches, and at the negotiating table—within the framework of the same content. I am not saying that closed-door and open-door meetings should be 100% identical in content. I mean the directions because any conversation, especially about security, has many layers of confidentiality. But I say that our policy is the following: we do not want to say one thing inside, speak something else outside, and then fall into the traps that have come about as a result of the difference between what is said inside and outside," the Armenian PM added.