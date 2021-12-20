News
Monday
December 20
Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 92 COVID-19 tests were conducted Sunday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.   

At present, 78 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 19 patients are in critical condition while 43 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 30,379 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,669 of them have come back positive.
