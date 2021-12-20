News
Azerbaijani MP proposes to 'open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur'
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Gudrat Hasanguliyev proposed to ‘open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur’ during a discussion on the bill on tourism, Azerbaijani presses report.

According to him, there are many casinos around the world, ‘but there are no casinos operating here’. “I believe it should be allowed to open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur,” he added.

Apparently, Hasanguliyev is referring to the occupied sector of Nagorno-Karabakh and the proclaimed ‘Eastern Zangezur’ territory.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
