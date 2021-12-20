Azerbaijani MP proposes to 'open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur'

Deputy of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Gudrat Hasanguliyev proposed to ‘open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur’ during a discussion on the bill on tourism, Azerbaijani presses report.
According to him, there are many casinos around the world, ‘but there are no casinos operating here’. “I believe it should be allowed to open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur,” he added.
Apparently, Hasanguliyev is referring to the occupied sector of Nagorno-Karabakh and the proclaimed ‘Eastern Zangezur’ territory.