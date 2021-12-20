Stanislav Zas to arrive in Armenia to discuss situation in zone of responsibility of CSTO

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas on December 22-24 will visit Armenia to meet with the top political and military leadership of the country and discuss the situation in the zone of responsibility of the CSTO, Spokesperson of the CSTO Vladimir Zaynetdinov reported.
“During the visit, a meeting with chairperson of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is expected. The CSTO Secretary General will present to him the draft action plan for execution of the decisions of the September 2021 session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and implementation of the priority activities of the CSTO during the chairmanship of the Republic of Armenia,” the press release reads.
Zas is also expected to lead negotiations with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.