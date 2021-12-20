News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Stanislav Zas to arrive in Armenia to discuss situation in zone of responsibility of CSTO
Stanislav Zas to arrive in Armenia to discuss situation in zone of responsibility of CSTO
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas on December 22-24 will visit Armenia to meet with the top political and military leadership of the country and discuss the situation in the zone of responsibility of the CSTO, Spokesperson of the CSTO Vladimir Zaynetdinov reported.

“During the visit, a meeting with chairperson of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is expected. The CSTO Secretary General will present to him the draft action plan for execution of the decisions of the September 2021 session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and implementation of the priority activities of the CSTO during the chairmanship of the Republic of Armenia,” the press release reads.

Zas is also expected to lead negotiations with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO Parliamentary Assembly might hold next meeting in Yerevan
Volodin recalled that this year...
 Armenia parliament speaker nominates Russia State Duma chairman’s candidacy to post of CSTO PA head
The 14th joint plenary session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and of the Parliamentary Assembly took place online in Moscow on Monday…
 Aliyev told Lukashenko over Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders' meeting
Lukashenko and Aliyev also discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the CSTO...
CSTO Secretary-General sends congratulatory message to Armenia defense minister
The Armed Forces of Armenia serve as...
 Pashinyan fails to clearly state whether Armenia applied to Russia and CSTO in writing in regard to Nov. 16 attack
Armenia won’t accept the policy of...
 Armenia delegation covers Azerbaijan's Nov. 16 attack during online meeting of CSTO PA Permanent Commissions
Highlighting the prevention of such steps...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos