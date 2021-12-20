News
Yerevan ex-mayor, ex-minister Gagik Beglaryan and his family involved in case of civil forfeiture of illegal assets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former Mayor of Yerevan, former Minister of Transport and Communication of Armenia Gagik Beglaryan and his family are involved in the case of civil forfeiture of illegal assets, as reported on the “Azdarar” platform for public notifications.

Governed by Articles 16 and 17 of the Law on Civil Forfeiture of Illegal Assets, the Prosecutor General’s Office has notified that the Department of Confiscation of Property of Illicit Origin has conducted a study on belonging assets and has drawn up a bulletin.

Beglaryan is entitled to become familiar with the case materials, express a position and submit a declaration to the Department of Confiscation of Property Illicit Origin within one month after receiving the notice.

Notices have also been sent to Beglaryan’s son, daughter and wife, and the Prosecutor General’s Office has stated that the record-registered assets in their names are an object for confiscation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
