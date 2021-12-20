Armenia, Georgia premiers discuss developments in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday had a private conversation with his Georgian colleague Irakli Garibashvili, in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors highlighted the upcoming Tbilisi regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia—and which is aimed at the further development and strengthening of bilateral trade and economic relations.
Pashinyan and Garibashvili expressed a conviction that there is a great potential for expanding economic ties between the two countries and efforts should be made to implement it in the best and most effective way.
The PMs of Armenia and Georgia exchanged views also on the developments in the South Caucasus, as well as on several other matters of mutual interest.