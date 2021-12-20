News
Opposition MP: Turkey perceived Armenia authorities’ wording as concession on Genocide issue
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian authorities have not said anything about normalization of relations with Turkey. Only one person speaks about this: Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Gegham Manukyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, on Monday told reporters about this in the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to the MP, this only proves that Turkey is the one dictating the agenda today.

"The Armenian authorities are behaving very inertly in the process of the planned dialogue with Turkey. Back in August of this year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had set a number of preconditions for Armenia—including issues related to both Karabakh and the Armenian Genocide," Manukyan said.

Also, he recalled that a few days later, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan announced that he had received a positive signal from Turkey.

"There was no response to the proposal of the Armenian MPs to clarify this fact," added Manukyan.

Moreover, according to him, the wording noted in the Armenian government program on the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide was perceived by Turkey as an attempt to fulfill one of the abovementioned preconditions.

"Turkey declares that the issue of recognizing the Armenian Genocide should be excluded from the agenda. The Armenian Foreign Ministry traditional statement on December 9, in connection with the international day of remembrance of the victims of the crimes of genocide, said nothing on the process of recognizing the Armenian Genocide. It turns out that the preconditions set earlier by Ankara are being fulfilled," Gegham Manukyan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
