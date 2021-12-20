Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office reports reason for destruction of helicopter

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan indicated the mistake of pilots as a reason why a helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan perished during training flights on November 30, Azerbaijani presses report. The helicopter crash took the lives of 14 people.
Based on the data of investigation, the analysis of the data of the ‘black box’ show that the vertical speed of the helicopter, by violation of the flight instructions, exceeded the norm and led to the loss of control and destruction.
According to the statement, based on the data recorded during supervision of the helicopter through several parameters, as well as on the conclusion given by the professionals of the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Service and ASG Helicopter Services and collected pieces of evidence that affirm the circumstances indicated in the conclusion, in this stage of the investigation, it was established that the gross mistakes that the pilots made, by violation of the rules for operating a helicopter, not taking into consideration the direction and speed of wind during landing, led to destruction of the helicopter.