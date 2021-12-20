News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office reports reason for destruction of helicopter
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office reports reason for destruction of helicopter
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan indicated the mistake of pilots as a reason why a helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan perished during training flights on November 30, Azerbaijani presses report. The helicopter crash took the lives of 14 people.

Based on the data of investigation, the analysis of the data of the ‘black box’ show that the vertical speed of the helicopter, by violation of the flight instructions, exceeded the norm and led to the loss of control and destruction.

According to the statement, based on the data recorded during supervision of the helicopter through several parameters, as well as on the conclusion given by the professionals of the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Service and ASG Helicopter Services and collected pieces of evidence that affirm the circumstances indicated in the conclusion, in this stage of the investigation, it was established that the gross mistakes that the pilots made, by violation of the rules for operating a helicopter, not taking into consideration the direction and speed of wind during landing, led to destruction of the helicopter.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia opposition 'With Honor' faction leader visits Vanadzor mayoral candidate at penitentiary institution
“Mamikon asked me to...
 Armenia ex-Prosecutor General's house in Aragatsotn Province robbed
According to shamshyan.com, the...
 Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting judge to disciplinary liability
On Nov. 29, the Supreme Judicial Council...
 Yerevan ex-mayor, ex-minister Gagik Beglaryan and his family involved in case of civil forfeiture of illegal assets
Beglaryan is entitled to become familiar with...
 Armenian army generals express willingness to be personal guarantor for Ashot Minasyan
As a result of all this, it is...
 Armenian NGO head Narek Samsonyan is released
Samsonyan was apprehended in his...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos