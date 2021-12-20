NEWS.am daily digest: 20.12.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 20.12.21:

- Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia has arrived in Georgia on a working visit, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The PM was met at the Georgian capital Tbilisi international airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia.

Afterwards, the Armenian premier left for the government of Georgia, where he will have a private talk with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

- The Turkish foreign minister once again touched upon the topic of normalizing relations with Armenia.

Mevlut Cavusoglu recalled that both Armenia and Turkey have already appointed envoys in this regard, and that they will meet in the nearest future, according to Hurriyet daily of Turkey.

Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey's goal is to implement the railways and motorways, especially the "Zangezur project," connecting the countries in the region.

"Turkey will do its best to implement these projects," said Cavusoglu, adding, however, that Turkey will coordinate with Azerbaijan all its steps in connection with Armenia.

- Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas on December 22-24 will visit Armenia to meet with the top political and military leadership of the country and discuss the situation in the zone of responsibility of the CSTO, Spokesperson of the CSTO Vladimir Zaynetdinov reported.

During the visit, a meeting with chairperson of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is expected. The CSTO Secretary General will present to him the draft action plan for execution of the decisions of the September 2021 session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and implementation of the priority activities of the CSTO during the chairmanship of the Republic of Armenia, the press release reads.

Zas is also expected to lead negotiations with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Azerbaijan Tuesday, AzerTac reports.

During the visit, the Iranian FM will hold a number of meetings and discuss the prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian will visit Azerbaijan at the invitation of the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

- As of Monday morning, 72 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,708 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,903 cases.