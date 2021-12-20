News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Dollar drops again in Armenia
Dollar drops again in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.58 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 541.02 (down by AMD 4.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 633.78 (down by AMD 6.97), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.47 (down by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 349.91, AMD 27,932.52 and AMD 14,447.59, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar rises again after long drop in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenia government to pay salaries and benefits of employees of Nairit Factory
As a result, the salaries of the...
 Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also still went down in the country…
 Dollar still falls noticeably in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also continued dropping considerably in the country…
 Armenia Central Bank chief presents forecasts for economic growth in 2021 and 2022
Galstyan added that, based on...
 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point
It held a board meeting Tuesday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos