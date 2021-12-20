News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting judge to disciplinary liability (LIVE)
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting judge to disciplinary liability (LIVE)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia is examining the motion of the Ministry of Justice to subject Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan of a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to disciplinary liability.

The disciplinary proceedings were instituted against the judge on the basis of the report filed by former President of the Public Council of Armenia Styopa Safaryan.

On Nov. 29, the Supreme Judicial Council rendered another decision on subjecting to disciplinary liability under which it declared a strict warning against Judge Nakhshkaryan, and the ground for the decision was the failure to self-recuse under the case of Shushan Pashinyan, daughter of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan ex-mayor, ex-minister Gagik Beglaryan and his family involved in case of civil forfeiture of illegal assets
Beglaryan is entitled to become familiar with...
 Armenian army generals express willingness to be personal guarantor for Ashot Minasyan
As a result of all this, it is...
 Armenian NGO head Narek Samsonyan is released
Samsonyan was apprehended in his...
 Court rules to arrest opposition 'Armenia' Alliance member Narek Mantashyan for two months
Mantashyan is charged under the...
 Armenia opposition 'With Honor' Faction head summoned to National Security Service, interviewed as witness
The political party’s spokesperson Sos Hakobyan confirmed...
 Man, 42, kills his mother, 77, in Armenia’s Kapan
An investigation is underway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos