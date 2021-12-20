Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting judge to disciplinary liability (LIVE)

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia is examining the motion of the Ministry of Justice to subject Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan of a Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to disciplinary liability.
The disciplinary proceedings were instituted against the judge on the basis of the report filed by former President of the Public Council of Armenia Styopa Safaryan.
On Nov. 29, the Supreme Judicial Council rendered another decision on subjecting to disciplinary liability under which it declared a strict warning against Judge Nakhshkaryan, and the ground for the decision was the failure to self-recuse under the case of Shushan Pashinyan, daughter of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.