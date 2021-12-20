Turkey and Qatar officials to leave for Kabul to consider operation of airport with Taliban

Turkish and Qatari officials will leave for Doha to consider the operation of an airport with the Taliban, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Turkey has declared that the Karza International Airport will start operating after the seizure of Afghanistan by the Taliban.
Ankara was holding negotiations with Doha over Kabul International Airport and declared that it is working with Qatar on this issue. Reuters reported that the UAE is also holding negotiations with the Taliban over airport management.
Cavusoglu said the Turkish and Qatari companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to operate a total of five airports in Afghanistan.