Russia IrAero airline company permitted to organize flights to and from Moscow and Varanda

Photo of Turkish minister with commander who sent terrorists to Karabakh sparks great reaction

France welcomes Armenia's and Turkey's appointment of envoys for normalization of relations

Armenia Investigative Committee: All 10 POWs returned yesterday have been interviewed

Yazidi leaders urge world to prevent genocide at hands of Turkey

Armenia President congratulates Emir of Qatar on occasion of National Day

Turkey and Qatar officials to leave for Kabul to consider operation of airport with Taliban

Armenia Central Bank, KfW sign loan contract for 3rd phase of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Lending Program

NEWS.am daily digest: 20.12.21

Armenian MFA: Public will be properly informed about periods for meeting of Armenia's and Turkey's envoys

Armenia opposition 'With Honor' faction leader visits Vanadzor mayoral candidate at penitentiary institution

Armenia ex-Prosecutor General's house in Aragatsotn Province robbed

Iranian Majlis Speaker sends official invitation to Armenia Parliament Speaker visit Iran

Armenia 1st President, Russia Ambassador discuss regional developments

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office reports reason for destruction of helicopter

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus hold joint snipers’ exercises

London declares state of emergency due to Omicron variant

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Opposition MP: Turkey perceived Armenia authorities’ wording as concession on Genocide issue

Aishwarya Rai summoned for interrogation

Garibashvili considers Georgia-Armenia relations ‘ideal’

Armenia PM: We do not want to say one thing inside, say another thing outside, then fall into trap of that difference

Dollar drops again in Armenia

Azerbaijanis pompously open filling station on Goris-Kapan motorway

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council examining issue of subjecting judge to disciplinary liability

Armenia deputy justice minister sacked

Armenia PM appoints new deputy head of State Supervision Service

Yerevan ex-mayor, ex-minister Gagik Beglaryan and his family involved in case of civil forfeiture of illegal assets

Cavusoglu: Turkey's goal is to implement ‘Zangezur project’

Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia, Georgia premiers discuss developments in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)

Omicron variant not reported in Armenia yet

Opposition MP: Armenia troops’ withdrawal document was signed by ex-defense minister, Russia defense minister

Adele and Ed Sheeran are leaders in BRIT Awards nominations

Stanislav Zas to arrive in Armenia to discuss situation in zone of responsibility of CSTO

Azerbaijani MP proposes to 'open casinos in Karabakh and Zangezur'

Armenia opposition MP: Goris-Kapan road section came under Azerbaijan control on basis of earlier signed document

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTOS)

Iran FM to visit Azerbaijan

Chris Noth loses $ 12 million after rape charges

94.9% of 1,317 hospitalized in Armenia for Covid not vaccinated against it

FC Barcelona to take EUR 1,500,000,000 loan

Lawyer: Azerbaijan confirms data on about 50 captured Armenians

Karabakh President meets with representatives of ‘ARF-Dashnaktsutyun’ and ‘Justice’ factions of parliament

Armenia football federation chief: National squad manager will continue working until end of his contract

Covid-related quarantine conditions to be considerably eased in Artsakh

Gerard Depardieu accused of rape

1,546,632 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus

World oil prices falling

Normalization of Turkey’s relations with Armenia will be agreed with Azerbaijan, Cavusoglu repeats

Armenia PM to head for Georgia on working visit

FC Barcelona to say good-bye to 4 footballers in January

Russia peacekeepers destroy explosive devices found in Karabakh

72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Britney Spears won't invite her family to party

Alec Baldwin ‘partly responsible’ for killing her daughter, says Halyna Hutchins’ father

Opposition MP: Most dangerous part of ‘normalization’ of Armenia-Turkey relations is not selecting envoy

Netherlands ban sale of anti-5G pendants, bracelets

New robotic food delivery service is introduced at US airport

China new rocket for crewed moon missions to launch around 2026

US State Department welcomes release of 10 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan

La Liga: Real unable to beat Cadiz at home

Serie A: Napoli win, rise to 2nd place

Macron on 10 Armenian POWs’ return to homeland from Azerbaijan: I want to salute decisive action of EU

Armenia wins Junior Eurovision 2021

Armenia main clock is 80 years old

Molina breaks La Liga, top 5 European leagues’ records

Iran to export agricultural products to Russia via Caspian Sea, bypassing Azerbaijan

Did you know? ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’: 11 interesting facts about the movie

Man City break Liverpool’s record

Junior Eurovision 2021: Armenia’s Malena performs marvelously (video)

Next meeting of ‘3+3’ platform on South Caucasus may be held in Turkey

Tadic breaks Messi's record

Elderly man found dead in downtown Yerevan building

Vlahovic repeats Ronaldo's achievement in Serie A

4 killed in light-plane crash in Australia

Kanye West, Pete Davidson to attend Kim Kardashian’s Christmas party

13 people killed in clashes in Guatemala

Iran, Azerbaijan FMs exchange views on latest developments

A3 Artists Agency severs contract with Chris Noth amid sexual assault allegations

Turkey, Azerbaijan FMs discuss cooperation within ‘3+3’ format

Wizz Air launches Vilnius-Yerevan flights

Real Madrid interest in Haaland confirmed by Dortmund chief

Charles Michel: Warmly welcome Baku’s release of 10 Armenian detainees

Toivo Klaar accompanies captives returning from Azerbaijan to Armenia

2 rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

2 of 10 POWs returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan are from Gyumri

Chris Noth's wife reacts to sexual harassment allegations against actor

Tragic car accident occurs in Armenia’s Syunik

Names of 10 Armenian POWs who were returned from Azerbaijan Sunday are announced

12 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

There will be no unvaccinated newcomer at Liverpool, Klopp says

Chile to hold presidential runoff Sunday

130 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

How to resolve facial swelling?

Azerbaijan says it returned 10 captives to Armenia

Kim Kardashian admits being intimidated by eldest daughter

Large water reserves found in Mars canyon

Luxury floating hotel to be built in Dubai

Queen guitarist Brian May contracts Covid