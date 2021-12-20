News
Armenia opposition 'With Honor' faction leader visits Vanadzor mayoral candidate at penitentiary institution
Armenia opposition 'With Honor' faction leader visits Vanadzor mayoral candidate at penitentiary institution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

“This morning, I visited Vardashen Penitentiary Institution where member of the Council of Elders elected in Vanadzor (and I am certain the future mayor) Mamikon Aslanyan is being illegally held within the scope of a sham criminal case. This is what head of the opposition ‘With Honor’ faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Mamikon asked me to let thousands of his supporters know that he is determined to fight, his will is unbreakable and that he will continue the fight until the ultimate victory of the citizens of Vanadzor,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
