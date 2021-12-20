News
Armenia ex-Prosecutor General's house in Aragatsotn Province robbed
Armenia ex-Prosecutor General's house in Aragatsotn Province robbed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Aragatsotn Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia is preparing a report on the robbery that took place in Aragatsotn Province on Dec. 18.

According to shamshyan.com, on that day, an anonymous person(s) used technical devices and opened the window of one of the local houses, entered and robbed alcoholic drinks and mementos.

According to shamshyan.com, the mentioned house belongs to former Prosecutor General of Armenia, former Chairman of the Investigative Committee Aghvan Hovsepyan, and an employee of the mansion L. V. told the police about the robbery.

The police and investigators are taking necessary operational-intelligence and investigative measures to identify the person(s) having committed the crime and find them and the stolen items.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
