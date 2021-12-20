News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Iranian Majlis Speaker sends official invitation to Armenia Parliament Speaker visit Iran
Iranian Majlis Speaker sends official invitation to Armenia Parliament Speaker visit Iran
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today received the delegation led by Head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Majlis (Parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Mehdi Farshadan.

As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, the Armenian parliamentary speaker expressed confidence that the Group’s visit would contribute to further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The parties stated the active political dialogue between the two countries and attached importance to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, viewing it as a key platform for expansion of the scope of common viewpoints of the friendly countries.

During the meeting, the parties also talked about the need for lasting peace and stability in the region. Alen Simonyan touched upon Azerbaijan’s destructive conduct, noting that this is having a negative impact on not only Armenia, but also other countries of the region.

At the end of the meeting, Farshadan transmitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia the official invitation of Speaker of the Majlis of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibafi to visit Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief hosts Iran Customs Administration head
The parties expressed their willingness to...
 Armenia revenue committee chief meets Iran customs service head at Meghri border checkpoint
The delegation led by the Iranian official has arrived in Armenia on a working visit…
 Armenia FM holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart
The interlocutors exchanged views on...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Iran Ambassador, situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed
Both parties expressed certainty that...
 Iran Ambassador to Armenia: We are witnessing distortions of history, and we must not allow it
“The relations between Iran and...
 Iran FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Armenia
The foreign minister expressed gratitude to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos