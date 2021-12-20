Iranian Majlis Speaker sends official invitation to Armenia Parliament Speaker visit Iran

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan today received the delegation led by Head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Majlis (Parliament) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Mehdi Farshadan.
As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, the Armenian parliamentary speaker expressed confidence that the Group’s visit would contribute to further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
The parties stated the active political dialogue between the two countries and attached importance to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, viewing it as a key platform for expansion of the scope of common viewpoints of the friendly countries.
During the meeting, the parties also talked about the need for lasting peace and stability in the region. Alen Simonyan touched upon Azerbaijan’s destructive conduct, noting that this is having a negative impact on not only Armenia, but also other countries of the region.
At the end of the meeting, Farshadan transmitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia the official invitation of Speaker of the Majlis of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibafi to visit Iran.