Armenia Central Bank, KfW sign loan contract for 3rd phase of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Lending Program

Within the scope of the fiscal cooperation agreement between the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Government of Armenia, today the Central Bank of Armenia and KfW signed the loan contract for the third phase of the Lending Program for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, which will include a measure for technical assistance.
As the Central Bank of Armenia reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the total amount of the contract comprises EUR 70,000,000 which, in essence, has been the largest loan contract concluded between the Central Bank of Armenia and KfW within the scope of the Armenian-German intergovernmental cooperation to date.
Among those attending the signing of the contract were the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia and the Deputy Ambassador, the KfW Regional Director for the South Caucasus and other guests.