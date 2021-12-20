News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Armenia Central Bank, KfW sign loan contract for 3rd phase of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Lending Program
Armenia Central Bank, KfW sign loan contract for 3rd phase of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Lending Program
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Within the scope of the fiscal cooperation agreement between the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Government of Armenia, today the Central Bank of Armenia and KfW signed the loan contract for the third phase of the Lending Program for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, which will include a measure for technical assistance.

As the Central Bank of Armenia reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the total amount of the contract comprises EUR 70,000,000 which, in essence, has been the largest loan contract concluded between the Central Bank of Armenia and KfW within the scope of the Armenian-German intergovernmental cooperation to date.

Among those attending the signing of the contract were the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia and the Deputy Ambassador, the KfW Regional Director for the South Caucasus and other guests.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ameriabank signs $20M loan agreements with responsAbility and Global Climate Partnership Fund
Together with the Global Climate Partnership Fund, responsAbility is glad to support Ameriabank with long term Senior Loans...
 Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations
According to him, the mortality rate...
 Armenia Central Bank: National currency increasing in value
As per the Bank governor, the exchange rate is impacted by a number of factors that are conditioned by supply and demand…
 Central Bank chief: 12-month normal inflation in Armenia has increased to 8.4%
According to him, inflation in the country was 1.7% in November, whereas in November last year this figure was 1.3%...
 Joining up for Green Future: British Embassy and HSBC Bank Armenia promoting sustainability in Armenia (PHOTOS)
In his welcoming remarks British Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher mentioned...
 The book “Capitalism and Freedom” by Milton Friedman was translated and published on the initiative of Ardshinbank
“About a year ago…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos