Armenia President congratulates Emir of Qatar on occasion of National Day

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of Qatar National Day, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia. The congratulatory message particularly states the following:
“I cordially congratulate you and convey my sincerest wishes to you and the friendly people of Qatar on the occasion of Qatar National Day.
The impressive successes and achievements that Qatar has made in various sectors under your leadership and the high reputation of the State of Qatar in the international arena deserve high appreciation.
Qatar is truly a state of the future that is developing at rapid speed, based on knowledge, innovations and the latest technologies.
With satisfaction, I would like to highlight the importance of the ongoing development of interstate relations between Armenia and Qatar, and I value your personal contributions to the strengthening and deepening of the partnership.
I reaffirm the great potential for cooperation between our friendly countries, the prospects for expansion and strengthening of relations, especially in the areas of information technologies, science, education, innovation, finance and banking, energy, mining, tourism and climate change.
I am certain that the prospective cooperation will grow and expand further as a result of consistent implementation of our agreements.”