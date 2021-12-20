France welcomes Armenia's and Turkey's appointment of envoys for normalization of relations

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the appointment of special envoys by Armenia and Turkey to launch the process of normalization of relations.
“We welcome the statements by the authorities of Turkey and Armenia on the appointment of special envoys who will be in charge of the normalization of relations between the countries, a process that France will fully support. This process needs to contribute to greater stability and development in the South Caucasus region,” the statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.
During the process of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan is Armenia’s special envoy, while Turkey’s special envoy is former Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic.