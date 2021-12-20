"My Step" faction of Yerevan Council of Elders to not participate in tomorrow's session 'due to political crisis'

Dear citizens of Yerevan, taking into consideration the current political crisis between the Council of Elders of Yerevan and the mayor of Yerevan, the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan won’t participate in the regular session of the Council of Elders to be held on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. This is stated in the announcement made by the “My Step” faction.

“At the same time, taking into consideration the fact that issues such as the budget of Yerevan for the year 2022, the city’s development plan and several other major draft documents are on the agenda, in this regard, we would like to inform that the Council of Elders will convene a special session and will consider and adopt the aforementioned draft documents in the period between the Dec. 22 election and the end of the year,” the announcement also reads.