Newspaper: Armenia authorities doing everything to appoint their people as community leaders

YEREVAN. - Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The authorities are doing everything to appoint their people as leaders in the communities.
Having no other way out in Goris [city], the authorities want to resort to a new trick.
First of all, let us note that in the summer the National Assembly made amendments in the law "On Local Self-Government." (…). This was being done in order to have their own people in the communities before the [local] election.
And now the authorities have put forward another project to fight against [re-elected but arrested] Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan. According to the proposed amendment, if the head of the community is arrested or his [respective] tenure is impossible, another person can be appointed at the discretion of the authorities. That is, they [i.e., the authorities] are doing everything so that Arush Arushanyan does note become community leader [again], even though he has received [the] absolute [number of] votes in Goris [in the local election there].
The authorities, who talk a lot on the citizens' right to vote, do not respect the citizen's choice.