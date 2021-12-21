News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.61
EUR
541.02
RUB
6.47
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia authorities doing everything to appoint their people as community leaders
Newspaper: Armenia authorities doing everything to appoint their people as community leaders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The authorities are doing everything to appoint their people as leaders in the communities.

Having no other way out in Goris [city], the authorities want to resort to a new trick.

First of all, let us note that in the summer the National Assembly made amendments in the law "On Local Self-Government." (…). This was being done in order to have their own people in the communities before the [local] election.

And now the authorities have put forward another project to fight against [re-elected but arrested] Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan. According to the proposed amendment, if the head of the community is arrested or his [respective] tenure is impossible, another person can be appointed at the discretion of the authorities. That is, they [i.e., the authorities] are doing everything so that Arush Arushanyan does note become community leader [again], even though he has received [the] absolute [number of] votes in Goris [in the local election there].

The authorities, who talk a lot on the citizens' right to vote, do not respect the citizen's choice.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: We are launching process of resignation of Prosecutor General
To all officers of the...
 Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office concludes
Opposition MP Artur Ghazinyan expressed a conviction that if the Prosecutor General would carry out his duties, PM Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters would be arrested….
 Demonstrators march to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office
From outside the building of the Supreme Judicial Council…
 Newspaper: Mayor Marutyan negotiating with Yerevan city council members
So that they will not obey PM Pashinyan's will during the secret ballot to express no confidence in Marutyan…
 Newspaper: Western-funded public sector of Armenia becomes active with new topics
A quite representative gathering was held over the weekend…
 Opposition MP: Armenia still on Turkey-Azerbaijan agenda
It accepts Turkey's precondition for normalizing relations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos