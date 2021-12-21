Newspaper: If Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders meet again this year, it will be final

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: According to Past newspaper’s information, the [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan-[Azerbaijani president] Ilham Aliyev meeting in Brussels may not be the last one this year.
As per our MFA source, according to the preliminary agreement, it is not ruled out that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet once again this year; by the way, again in the RF [(Russian Federation)].
We also have information that if that meeting takes place, it will be final.
According to preliminary information, the new meeting will be in an expanded format. In addition to the heads of state, members of the trilateral commission—Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk [of Russia], Mher Grigoryan [of Armenia], and Shahin Mustafayev [of Azerbaijan]—, heads of defense ministries, and foreign ministers will also participate.
Although there are no official hints in connection with the meeting yet, it is not ruled out that it will be announced just a day or two before the meeting to avoid unnecessary speculation and questions, especially since, as per our source, not all the details have been clarified yet.